Newcastle United are eyeing back-to-back wins in the Premier League for the first time in 2024 as they face Chelsea at Stamford Bridge tonight (8pm kick-off).

The Magpies beat Wolverhampton Wanderers 3-0 last time out at St James' Park. That match saw Kieran Trippier forced off with a calf injury and subsequently ruled out for the trip to Chelsea.

Trippier is due to return for Newcastle after the international break, according to head coach Eddie Howe.

United could welcome Matt Targett back on the bench against Chelsea after the left-back returned to full training after four months out with a hamstring injury. With Trippier out and Lewis Hall ineligible to feature against his parent club, two places have opened up in Newcastle's matchday squad on Monday evening.

"Matt is working his way back to full fitness," head coach Eddie Howe told The Gazette. "If there was a situation where we needed him desperately, I think he could play now but I still think he needs a little bit more training time.

"That's not to say he won't be involved in the game but he's done well, had a full week of training and is getting closer."

Targett will be Newcastle's latest injury boost after Howe recently welcomed Joe Willock, Alexander Isak and Elliot Anderson back from spells on the sidelines. In addition to Hall and Trippier being unavailable, The Magpies will also be without Nick Pope, Callum Wilson, Joelinton and Sandro Tonali.

