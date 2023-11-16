Newcastle United internationals: 12 players contracted to the club are currently away on international duty.

A number of Newcastle United players are currently away on international duty during the break in Premier League football

A total of 14 players contracted to Newcastle United were called up at either senior or youth international level during the break. Injuries have forced some to withdraw from their national sides while others prepare for some important matches in a bid to qualify for Euro 2024.

The Magpies will be hoping all of their international players come through the break unscathed as head coach Eddie Howe manages a 'bizarre' injury crisis back on Tyneside. Newcastle currently have 14 first-team players nursing injuries or unavailable to play heading into the side's next Premier League match at home to Chelsea following the international break.

Any further injuries would come as a significant blow to Howe's already threadbare squad.

Seven different nations will be represented by current Newcastle players during the break while one of the club's loan players has also received an international call-up.

Here are Newcastle United's players called up to their respective nations for the November international break...

Kieran Trippier (England) Kieran Trippier is back with England again for the Euro 2024 qualifiers against Malta and North Macedonia. England secured their place at next summer's tournament in Germany during the previous international break.

Callum Wilson (England) Callum Wilson was called up to the England squad after scoring seven Premier League goals in five starts for Newcastle United this season but has been forced to withdraw due to injury.

Miguel Almiron (Paraguay) Miguel Almiron was called up to the Paraguay squad for the World Cup qualifiers against Chile and Colombia but has been forced to withdraw due to a hamstring injury.