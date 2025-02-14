There was generally positive news on the injury front for Newcastle United ahead of Saturday’s Premier League trip to Manchester City (3pm kick-off).

Newcastle had three doubts heading into the match after Anthony Gordon and Sven Botman missed last weekend’s 3-2 win at Birmingham City in the FA Cup - a match that saw Dan Burn forced off with a groin injury. But Gordon has since returned to training following a thigh issue while Burn and Botman’s injuries are not thought to be serious following scans.

“Anthony should be fine, yeah he's trained this week, no problems,” Howe said ahead of the City match. “It was a thigh problem, but he responded well to treatment over the weekend and is training well.

“Good news on the scan that [Botman] had after the injury, we don't think there's any long-term issue there. Short-term there's still a bit of pain for him, so we think he will miss this weekend but hopefully won't be far away for the following games.

“The initial look on Dan wasn't positive, but he again had a scan, the scan was good. He's improved a lot very quickly this week, so he'll be very close this weekend.”

If Burn isn’t passed fit to play, Howe would have to turn to Emil Krafth once again. The Swedish defender started at centre-back in the win over Birmingham.

“Emil has always been a very reliable, dependable member of the squad,” Howe added. “He had his own injury issue recently, but his comeback looked strong.

“I think Emil whenever he's played has been excellent for us. As I say, versatile player who can play different positions for us and really valued by everyone internally.”

Newcastle sit level on points but a place behind Manchester City in the table with only goals scored separating the sides in fifth and sixth place. But The Magpies have not won away at City in the Premier League since they moved to the Etihad Stadium.

Howe’s side can take some comfort in the fact that their away record has been impressive in recent months as they head into the match having won each of their last six matches on their travels - which has included trips to Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal.

Newcastle United injury list

Harvey Barnes (thigh), Joelinton (knee) and Jamaal Lascelles (knee) remain sidelined for the match.

Harvey Barnes

Harvey Barnes has been out for around a month with a thigh injury picked up in the 3-1 win over Bromley in the FA Cup third round. The initial prognosis was around five weeks on the sidelines, suggesting he is closing in on a return.

Joelinton

Joelinton has been ruled out for the last two matches after picking up a knee injury in the defeat to Fulham earlier this month. The Brazilian is set to miss the upcoming matches against Manchester City, Nottingham Forest and Liverpool but could be back in contention in time for the Brighton match in the FA Cup.

Jamaal Lascelles

Club captain Jamaal Lascelles has been out since last March following an ACL injury that required surgery. The defender is back on the grass but is still around a month away from being back in contention.