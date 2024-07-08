Newcastle United’s Premier League campaign gets underway at 3pm on Saturday 17 August when they host newly-promoted Southampton at St James’ Park. The Magpies have won back-to-back opening day games with wins over Nottingham Forest and Aston Villa and will look to make it a perfect trio when they face off against Russell Martin’s newly-promoted side.

Whilst they have added two players to Eddie Howe’s ranks so far this summer, neither player is likely to begin on the pitch for their opening day clash with the Saints. Elliot Anderson and Yankuba Minteh’s departures have also left gaps in the squad that need to be filled during the summer transfer window.

Newcastle have been linked with a whole host of players this summer and will be keen to get one or two new faces through the door before the new campaign begins next month.

So what could Howe’s side look like when that match gets underway? Well, here, we take a look at how Newcastle United could line-up when they host the Saints on the opening day of the season.

1 . Nick Pope Pope will be keen to put his injury issues behind him and play a big role as Newcastle United’s number one next season. | Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . Tino Livramento Livramento enjoyed a very good debut campaign on Tyneside and will be pushing to be first-choice.Photo: Stu Forster Photo Sales

3 . Fabian Schar Schar is almost irreplaceable in the heart of defence and has been uber consistent over the last few seasons. | Getty Images Photo Sales