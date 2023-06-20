The 23-year-old England international has attracted interest from the likes of Newcastle United, Liverpool and Brighton & Hove Albion with Chelsea looking to trim their squad this summer. The Blues want £50million for the midfielder but it’s understood Newcastle, while interested, would not entertain that sort of asking price.

The Magpies would be looking to do business for around the £30million mark after Gallagher scored three times in 45 appearances for Chelsea in 2022-23.

He has been away with Newcastle stars Kieran Trippier and Callum Wilson on England duty this month, coming off the bench in England’s 7-0 win over North Macedonia at Old Trafford on Monday night.

Following the match, Gallagher was asked about his future at Chelsea but quickly reaffirmed his commitment to the club.

“I love Chelsea,” he told reporters afterwards. “It has been a tough season for me and the whole team so I think we will just be working hard to get us back to where we belong.”

Gallagher is also looking forward to working with new Blues boss Mauricio Pochettino.

“I just need to keep working hard and get a bit of my confidence back in a way,” the 23-year-old added. “I didn’t lose it but I need to get a rhythm of playing more games, score more goals and I am trying to reach that stage.