That’s according to former Arsenal midfielder Ray Parlour, who believes Spurs are ‘crying out’ for a player like Maddison.

Parlour claims Newcastle’s stronger midfield makes signing Maddison less of a necessity as he told talkSPORT earlier this week: “Newcastle have got more players in that position, if I’m being honest.

“But [Spurs] are crying out for an attacking-midfielder. They have got [Pierre-Emile] Hojbjerg, they have got [Oliver] Skipp. They are very good players and hard-working.

“But they just need someone who is a ball player, badly. I would say Maddison would make a bigger impact at Spurs, wouldn’t he, than Newcastle?

“Newcastle’s midfield is a lot stronger. Spurs are dying out for a player like Maddison.”

Both Spurs and Newcastle have been credited with a serious interest in the 26-year-old who is currently on international duty with England. Maddison is set to leave Leicester this summer following the club’s relegation from the Premier League.

The Foxes dropped to the Championship but Maddison still registered 10 goals and nine assists during the 2022-23 campaign.

Newcastle are expected to make a third bid for Maddison this summer after having two rejected by Leicester last year. But with the player having just a year left on his contract, The Magpies would be reluctant to go over the £50million mark.

Eddie Howe’s side also have an unfamiliar advantage over Spurs in being able to offer Champions League football next season while the North London club missed out on Europe altogether.

Despite Parlour’s comments, Newcastle are in need of some midfield additions this summer after failing to replace the outgoing Jonjo Shelvey in January. Howe is understood to be targeting at least two midfield additions with Bruno Guimaraes, Joelinton, Sean Longstaff and Joe Willock the only recognised senior midfielders in the squad.

