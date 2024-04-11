Newcastle United host Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday (12:30pm kick-off) knowing a win would go a very long way in helping their quest to qualify for European football. The Magpies currently sit 8th in the Premier League table but are just a point behind 7th-placed West Ham and have a game in hand over the Hammers.

Postecoglou’s side, meanwhile, are set to battle it out with Aston Villa over 4th and 5th place in the table in their aim to qualify for Champions League football again. For Newcastle though, this weekend offers an opportunity to continue the good form they have shown since the international break and extend their unbeaten run to four games.

It also offers them a chance to secure back-to-back Premier League wins for the first time since early-December. Preparations for the game are well underway and despite having a slightly depleted squad for the match because of injuries, Eddie Howe will be hopeful that his team can put that behind him and deliver a performance - and win - that could prove pivotal come the end of the season.

Here are Newcastle United's players based on whether they were pictured in training this week or not. As a disclaimer, a player not featuring in the club gallery is not a guarantee they did not train on any given day. But a player's presence or absence can be an indicator for potential team and injury news heading into upcoming matches.

1 . Nick Pope - not pictured Nick Pope is sidelined with a dislocated shoulder.