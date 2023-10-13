Two Newcastle United players have been named in the WhoScored Premier League team of the season so far.

Newcastle have made a fairly solid start to the 2023-24 Premier League season with 13 points from their opening eight league matches. After losing three of their opening four games, Eddie Howe’s side have bounced back by picking up 10 points out of the last 12 available.

The Magpies also boast the joint-best goal difference in the division so far, helped by a 5-1 win against Aston Villa and a record 8-0 away win at Sheffield United.

There have also been several impressive individuals for Newcastle so far this season. Anthony Gordon has made an impact under Howe on the left wing with two goals, two assists and two penalty wins in seven matches so far while right-back Kieran Trippier continues to raise the bar with five assists and the most chances created of any player in the division so far this season.

With that, it is perhaps no surprise to see the pair named in the WhoScored team of the season so far. WhoScored rates players in every match based on a series of statistical contributions and factors to determine their level of performance out of 10.

Every player in the league has been rated in every match they have played with the players with the highest average rating in each position named in the best XI of the season so far by WhoScored.

Here is the team of the season so far according to WhoScored...

GK: Guglielmo Vicario (Tottenham Hotspur) - 7.07 One of three Tottenham Hotspur players in the team. The Italian has impressed since his summer arrival and is the highest rated goalkeeper so far this season despite only keeping three clean sheets in eight matches.

RB: Kieran Trippier (Newcastle United) - 7.61 Trippier has continued his fine form from last season into the current campaign so far. He leads the way in the Premier League for chances created and already has five assists to his name. He also averages two aerial duels won per match which is impressive for a right-back often up against taller attacking players.

CB: Joachim Andersen (Crystal Palace) - 7.57 The Crystal Palace defender has been the top performing centre-back in the Premier League this season, according to the WhoScored ratings. Two goals and over three aerial duels won per game have seen him pick up three man of the match awards already.