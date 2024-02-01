Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newcastle United's Premier League squad is set to be two players short of the 25-man limit when it is submitted later this month.

Premier League squads must be submitted by all clubs following the conclusion of both the summer and winter transfer windows. During the transfer windows, clubs are able to play any contracted player without being limited to 25-man squad rules.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

Newcastle have not made any senior signings this transfer window and have confirmed one departure in the form of defender Javier Manquillo, who joined Celta Vigo. A betting ban for Sandro Tonali which runs until next August means he cannot play for Newcastle again this season and will likely see him omitted from the squad list for the second half of the campaign.

Joelinton has also been ruled out until the end of the season but will likely be named in the squad just in case his recovery is faster than expected. The Magpies squad will still be bolstered by young players such as Lewis Miley, Tino Livramento, Lewis Hall, Elliot Anderson and Joe White, who don't need to be named in the squad list due to their age.

Premier League rules state that players born on or after January 1, 2002 do not need to be included in the 25-man squad in order to be eligible to play. At least eight senior players in a club's squad must be classed as homegrown - ie. a player born in England or any player registered to an English FA affiliated club for three years before the age of 21.