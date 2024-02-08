Newcastle United are preparing to face Nottingham Forest at the City Ground on Saturday (5:30pm kick-off).

The Magpies head into the game on the back of a thrilling 4-4 draw with Luton Town last time out in the Premier League. Forest also beat Newcastle 3-1 the last time the sides met at St James' Park back on Boxing Day.

But the form of Eddie Howe's side has improved since that encounter with just a stoppage time defeat to Manchester City the only loss in their last five outings in all competitions. The United players have been back in training this week, with the likes of Harvey Barnes and Callum Wilson pictured for the first time since they returned from their respective injuries.

Barnes spent over four months on the sidelines with a foot injury but returned from the bench against Luton to score an equaliser. Wilson hadn't featured for Newcastle since the Boxing Day defeat against Forest due to a calf injury but came off the bench in the second half against Luton following an injury to Anthony Gordon.

Gordon was spotted after the match on crutches and with a protective boot. While the injury isn't thought to be serious, the 22-year-old was not pictured on the training ground this week.

Alexander Isak was also not captured by the cameras following a groin injury picked up against Aston Villa.

Those who were pictured included 19-year-old goalkeeper Max Thompson following his loan return from Northampton Town as well as former West Ham United youngster Amadou Diallo, who made his Premier League debut for Newcastle off the bench earlier this season.

As a disclaimer, a player not featuring in the club gallery is not a guarantee they did not train on any given day. But a players presence or absence can be an indicator for potential team and injury news heading into upcoming matches.

Here’s Newcastle’s squad based on whether they were pictured in training this week or not...

