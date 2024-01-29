Newcastle United's injury situation has been assessed ahead of Tuesday night's trip to Aston Villa (8:15pm kick-off).

The Magpies were without 10 first-team players for Saturday's 2-0 win over Fulham which saw Kieran Trippier walk off in the closing stages with a groin issue. The right-back claimed after the game that he would be 'fine' for the trip to Villa Park with a similar message echoed by Eddie Howe in his pre-match press conference.

"I think we’re okay," Howe said on Trippier. "We’ll know more today."

Miguel Almiron is in line to return from illness at Villa Park but has been subject to transfer interest from Saudi Arabia this month. Club captain Jamaal Lascelles also missed the Fulham match due to a calf issue with a late fitness call expected to be made ahead of Tuesday's match. "Jamaal I'm not so sure about," Howe added. "It's not a serious injury but it might be enough to keep him out of this game. We'll wait and see, maybe he'll be close but we certainly hope to have Miggy with us."

Callum Wilson and Harvey Barnes are both closing in on returns from injury but Howe ruled both players out of the Villa match along with Joe Willock and Elliot Anderson. "Harvey is getting closer," Howe continued. "He's probably the closest of the ones you mentioned along with Callum Wilson.

"You go a little bit further back to Joe Willock and then a little bit further again to Elliot and a couple others who are even further back. Those guys are probably the closest two to coming back to help us."

Howe originally outlined the Aston Villa match as a target for Wilson's return from a calf injury but the striker's return has now been pushed back. But The Magpies boss denied his No. 9 had suffered any set-back with his injury. “No setback, no," Howe said. "We hoped he’d be back [for Aston Villa]. I think he was given a four to five-week timeline which coincided with this game but I think it’s going to be more the five weeks than four.”

Here is Newcastle United's current injury list as things stand...

1 . Kieran Trippier (groin) Trippier was withdrawn in the closing stages of Satuday's 2-0 FA Cup win at Fulham. The right-back insisted the substitution was just as a precaution for a groin issue he has been managing and that he would be fine to face Aston Villa. Expected return: Aston Villa (A) - 30/01 Photo Sales

2 . Callum Wilson (calf) Callum Wilson has suffered a calf injury. The issue is not thought to be too serious with the match at Aston Villa outlined as a potential return date. Howe has since confirmed the striker won't be involved for the trip to Villa Park. Expected return date: Luton Town (H) - 03/02 Photo: Alex Pantling Photo Sales

3 . Miguel Almiron (illness) Almiron missed the Fulham match due to illness. The winger has been subject to strong transfer speculation in recent days. Expected return: Luton Town (H) - 03/02 Photo Sales