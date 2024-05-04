Newcastle United receive major triple injury boost as £72m trio spotted ahead of Burnley clash
Joelinton, Nick Pope and Miguel Almiron are all available for Eddie Howe to select from this afternoon. Newcastle United face Burnley at Turf Moor in a game that could have huge ramifications at both ends of the table, but the Magpies have received a triple boost ahead of the game.
Joelinton hasn’t featured for the Magpies since injuring his thigh during their FA Cup win over Sunderland back in January whilst Pope has been absent since dislocating his shoulder against Manchester United back in December.
Almiron, meanwhile, has missed over a month of action after being substituted just moments after entering the field of play against West Ham on Easter Saturday.
Newcastle United head into today’s game on the back of a 5-1 thumping of Sheffield United last weekend and know that a win is a must if they want to keep the pressure on Manchester United and Chelsea in the race for European football and their destiny in their own hands.