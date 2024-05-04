Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Joelinton, Nick Pope and Miguel Almiron are all available for Eddie Howe to select from this afternoon. Newcastle United face Burnley at Turf Moor in a game that could have huge ramifications at both ends of the table, but the Magpies have received a triple boost ahead of the game.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Joelinton hasn’t featured for the Magpies since injuring his thigh during their FA Cup win over Sunderland back in January whilst Pope has been absent since dislocating his shoulder against Manchester United back in December.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Almiron, meanwhile, has missed over a month of action after being substituted just moments after entering the field of play against West Ham on Easter Saturday.