£80m Newcastle United duo return as eight players ruled out for Manchester United match - gallery

Newcastle United’s line-up to face Manchester United at St James’ Park has been confirmed.

Dominic Scurr
By Dominic Scurr
Published 2nd Apr 2023, 15:34 BST

Eddie Howe has named an unchanged Newcastle side for the third match running as he hopes to claim a third successive Premier League win. Victory this afternoon would see The Magpies jump above Man United in the Premier League table and into the Champions League places with 11 games remaining.

While there were no changes to the starting line-up, there were some welcome returns on the bench with Anthony Gordon back from an ankle injury and Joelinton available once again following suspension.

Nick Pope and Sven Botman also appear to have shaken off issues during the international break to remain in Howe’s starting XI.

NUFC XI: Pope; Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn; Guimaraes, Longstaff, Willock; Murphy, Saint-Maximin, Isak

Subs: Dubravka, Lascelles, Gordon, Wilson, Ritchie, Joelinton, Anderson, Targett, Manquillo

But there are still some players who are not part of the squad this afternoon - here’s why...

Miguel Almiron is facing a spell on the sidelines after picking up a thigh injury in training.

1. Miguel Almiron - thigh

Miguel Almiron is facing a spell on the sidelines after picking up a thigh injury in training. Photo: Michael Regan

Missed out on a place in the squad despite starting twice for Northern Ireland during the international break.

2. Jamal Lewis - tactical

Missed out on a place in the squad despite starting twice for Northern Ireland during the international break. Photo: OLI SCARFF

Matt Targett and Javier Manquillo are the preferred full-back options on the bench today.

3. Paul Dummett - tactical

Matt Targett and Javier Manquillo are the preferred full-back options on the bench today. Photo: Stu Forster

Ryan Fraser has been frozen out of the first team squad and is training with Newcastle United’s Under-21 squad.

4. Ryan Fraser - tactical

Ryan Fraser has been frozen out of the first team squad and is training with Newcastle United’s Under-21 squad. Photo: Jan Kruger

