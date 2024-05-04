Newcastle United’s starting line-up to face Burnley has been confirmed with two changes made from the win over Sheffield United.

Fabian Schar drops out following a hamstring injury with Emil Krafth coming into the side in his place. Elliot Anderson has dropped to the bench in place of striker Callum Wilson.

With Alexander Isak also starting the game, it’s the first time head coach Eddie Howe has named two strikers in his starting line-up this season.

Also on the bench are returning trio Joelinton, Nick Pope and Miguel Almiron. Almiron has been out for a month with a knee injury while Joelinton hasn’t played since injuring his thigh in the 3-0 win over Sunderland in the FA Cup in January.

Nick Pope is back after a five-month absence with a dislocated shoulder.

Newcastle head into the game sitting seventh in the Premier League table but would move up to sixth with a result at Turf Moor due to Manchester United playing Crystal Palace on Monday. The Magpies have four games remaining in the Premier League this season and will be hoping to secure European qualification for the second successive campaign.

Sixth place is guaranteed European football this season while seventh place will only be guaranteed if Manchester City win the FA Cup or Manchester United win the FA Cup and finish inside the top seven.

Newcastle United XI v Burnley: Dubravka; Livramento, Krafth, Burn, Hall; Murphy, Longstaff, Guimaraes, Gordon; Isak, Wilson Subs: Pope, Dummett, Joelinton, Ritchie, Barnes, Almiron, Anderson, White, A.Murphy

1 . Martin Dubravka Nick Pope remains sidelined through injury with Dubravka to be given another chance to impress. Photo Sales

2 . Tino Livramento Livramento’s return to the starting XI was a big boost for the Magpies last weekend and he will be keen to impress again at Turf Moor. Photo: Stu Forster Photo Sales