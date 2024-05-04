£83m Newcastle United call made for the first time in 2023-24 as Joelinton returns v Burnley

Burnley v Newcastle United team news: Joelinton, Miguel Almiron and Nick Pope are all back for Eddie Howe’s side at Turf Moore.

Dominic Scurr
By Dominic Scurr
Published 4th May 2024, 13:58 BST
Updated 4th May 2024, 14:04 BST

Newcastle United’s starting line-up to face Burnley has been confirmed with two changes made from the win over Sheffield United.

Fabian Schar drops out following a hamstring injury with Emil Krafth coming into the side in his place. Elliot Anderson has dropped to the bench in place of striker Callum Wilson.

With Alexander Isak also starting the game, it’s the first time head coach Eddie Howe has named two strikers in his starting line-up this season.

Also on the bench are returning trio Joelinton, Nick Pope and Miguel Almiron. Almiron has been out for a month with a knee injury while Joelinton hasn’t played since injuring his thigh in the 3-0 win over Sunderland in the FA Cup in January.

Nick Pope is back after a five-month absence with a dislocated shoulder.

Newcastle head into the game sitting seventh in the Premier League table but would move up to sixth with a result at Turf Moor due to Manchester United playing Crystal Palace on Monday. The Magpies have four games remaining in the Premier League this season and will be hoping to secure European qualification for the second successive campaign.

Sixth place is guaranteed European football this season while seventh place will only be guaranteed if Manchester City win the FA Cup or Manchester United win the FA Cup and finish inside the top seven.

Newcastle United XI v Burnley: Dubravka; Livramento, Krafth, Burn, Hall; Murphy, Longstaff, Guimaraes, Gordon; Isak, Wilson Subs: Pope, Dummett, Joelinton, Ritchie, Barnes, Almiron, Anderson, White, A.Murphy

1. Martin Dubravka

Nick Pope remains sidelined through injury with Dubravka to be given another chance to impress.

2. Tino Livramento

Livramento’s return to the starting XI was a big boost for the Magpies last weekend and he will be keen to impress again at Turf Moor. Photo: Stu Forster

3. Emil Krafth

Krafth will play at centre-half alongside Burn.

4. Dan Burn

Burn has captained the side in recent weeks and has been one of their most consistent performers, whether that is at full-back or at centre-back. With Kieran Trippier still sidelined, he will likely lead the team out at Turf Moor.

