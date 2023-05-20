£87m-rated Newcastle United ‘target’ issues blunt four-word response to Magpies links

Newcastle United are just one win away from securing a place in next season’s Champions League ahead of Monday night’s home clash with Leicester City.

The Magpies’ top-four fate could be mathematically confirmed before they kick off at St James’ Park if Liverpool lose to Aston Villa on Saturday.

If the Reds draw, Newcastle need just one point from their final two games. The Magpies have been able to attract some big names to the club since the takeover of the club in the autumn of 2021, and a Champions League spot will add a big string to their negotiating bow.

One player they have been linked with in recent days is Chelsea loan star Joao Felix. According to Marca in Spain, Newcastle are one club who could be willing to meet Atletico Madrid’s €100 million (£87m) asking price for the player.

Felix arrived at Stamford Bridge on loan in January but an incredibly-poor run of form in the second half of the season means Chelsea will not play any form of European football next season.

The Portugal international is said to be “obsessed” with playing Champions League football next season, something which Newcastle are close to offering potential targets this summer.

Felix joined Atlético from Benfica in 2019 and Chelsea are said to want to extend his loan for another season as they would be unwilling to pay the £87m asking price this summer. He has scored three goals in 14 Premier League games this season.

He has made 131 appearances for Atlético, scoring 34 goals and providing 18 assists.

However, responding to a social media post about Newcastle’s interest reported by Marca, Felix sarcastically responded in Portuguese: “Only know-it-alls!”.