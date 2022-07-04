The defender completed a £35million move to the club from Lille last week. Botman, almost 6ft 4ins in height, was also a target for AC Milan, but the Serie A club couldn’t match the offer from United.

And Botman, after speaking to head coach Eddie Howe, was quickly convinced that he could progress his career on Tyneside.

The left-sided centre-half, Newcastle’s third summer signing, had also been a target for the club in January, and Botman, hoping to progress to the senior Holland set-up while at Newcastle, hopes to add something in attack as well as defence.

“I’m a tall guy, strong in duels,” said the Holland Under-21 international. “I like to play one-v-ones against strikers.

“But I also like to help the build up from the back. I’m left footed, but I can also play with the right. I have to improve a lot, and I think Newcastle, for now, is the best step for me to develop myself.”

Check out the latest Premier League transfer speculation below...

1. Saints agree Lavia deal Southampton have agreed to pay up to £14m for Manchester City prospect Romeo Lavia. (Daily Mail) Photo Sales

2. Everton in defender talks Everton are in negotiations to sign Udinese defender Rodrigo Becao, but an agreement is still some distance off being reached. (Gianluca Di Marzio) Photo Sales

3. Gunners update on Tielemans Arsenal have already agreed personal terms with Leicester City midfielder Youri Tielemans, but are yet to table a formal bid for the Belgian. Any deal could cost up to £32m. (Ben Jacobs) Photo Sales

4. Roberts in demand Leeds United forward Tyler Roberts is drawing interest from a number of Championship clubs after they were alerted to his availability. QPR, Hull City, Birmingham City, Cardiff City, and Huddersfield Town are all keen on the Wales international. (Daily Mail) Photo Sales