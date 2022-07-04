The defender completed a £35million move to the club from Lille last week. Botman, almost 6ft 4ins in height, was also a target for AC Milan, but the Serie A club couldn’t match the offer from United.
And Botman, after speaking to head coach Eddie Howe, was quickly convinced that he could progress his career on Tyneside.
The left-sided centre-half, Newcastle’s third summer signing, had also been a target for the club in January, and Botman, hoping to progress to the senior Holland set-up while at Newcastle, hopes to add something in attack as well as defence.
“I’m a tall guy, strong in duels,” said the Holland Under-21 international. “I like to play one-v-ones against strikers.
“But I also like to help the build up from the back. I’m left footed, but I can also play with the right. I have to improve a lot, and I think Newcastle, for now, is the best step for me to develop myself.”
