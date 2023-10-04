Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Enrique played and scored for Barcelona in Newcastle’s first Champions League group stage match at St James’ Park back in 1997. The Magpies won the game 3-2 thanks to a Tino Asprilla hat-trick, Luis Figo also found the net for Barca in the match.

The PSG boss also played and scored in a pre-season friendly at St James’ for Barcelona back in 2002 as the visitors won 3-0.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His next visit in 2023 came as a manager as he attended his pre-match press conference ahead of Newcastle’s first Champions League home tie in over 20 years.

Upon doing so, he took a picture alongside the bust statue of former Newcastle and Barcelona manager Sir Bobby Robson in the team entrance area of the ground.

Enrique posted the photo on social media along with the caption: “Sir Bobby Robson… great memories! Thank you!”

The Spaniard played under Robson at Barcelona during the 1996-97 campaign as the Catalan club won the Copa del Rey and UEFA Cup Winners’ Cup.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Enrique also paid respect to Newcastle as a club ahead of the match as he said in his pre-match press conference: “They are the team in the fourth pot that no one wanted.