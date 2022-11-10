PSG to ‘hijack’ Newcastle United transfer for Brazilian starlet as Magpies ‘target’ set to leave Barcelona

Here, we round-up all the latest transfer stories that have emerged surrounding Newcastle United:

PSG ‘move’ for Santos

According to reports in Le 10 Sport, as picked up by HITC, Paris Saint-Germain could look to hijack Newcastle United’s interest in Andrey Santos. Santos, who has starred for Vasco de Gama in his native Brazil this season, has caught the eye of numerous clubs across Europe and looks destined to make a move to the continent in the near future.

Newcastle had been seen as favourites for his signature, however, competition from PSG may dent their hopes of landing the 18-year-old. Much like their failed pursuit of Hugo Ekitike in the summer, the pull of PSG and guaranteed Champions League football may see Santos opt to move to the French capital, rather than the north east of England.

Clark praise

Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom has praised Ciaran Clark’s start to life at Bramall Lane, despite the Newcastle loanee struggling for game time at the Blades. Clark has featured just four times in all competitions this season and has been an unused substitute for their last two league games against Rotherham United and Burnley respectively.

Advertisement Hide Ad

RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - MARCH 06: Marinho (R) of Flamengo competes for the ball with Andrey dos Santos of Vasco da Gama during a match between Flamengo and Vasco da Gama as part of Campeonato Carioca 2022 at Estadio Olímpico Nilton Santos on March 06, 2022 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images)

However, despite this, Heckingbottom has revealed the 33-year-old is a ‘leader’ in the group and someone that the team rely on to bring experience to help them in their quest for promotion back to the Premier League. Heckingbottom said: “I think he’s a player’s player as well, the lads like him.

“I think you saw when he was on the pitch [Bristol City] straight away there was a lot of organising, a lot of leadership, which I liked. He’s been there, seen it, done it. We brought him for that experience.”

Depay to depart Barcelona

Advertisement Hide Ad

Memphis Depay will reportedly leave Barcelona following the conclusion of the World Cup. According to reports in Spain, Depay will leave the Spanish giants in January after enduring a difficult season having made just three appearances in all competitions.