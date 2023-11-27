Newcastle United face PSG in a crucial Champions League clash at the Parc Des Princes on Tuesday night with the Magpies knowing they must get a positive result to keep their hopes of qualifying for the knockout rounds alive.

Eddie Howe’s side defeated the French champions 4-1 at St James’ Park in the reverse fixture on a very memorable night on Tyneside - but the must-win nature of this game has been made even harder by the growing injury list at the club.

Howe was forced to name three goalkeepers on the bench for Saturday’s win over Chelsea with Champions League regulations meaning he has an even smaller pool of players to pick from this week.

Here, we take a look at the latest injury news from both camps ahead of the Champions League clash at the Parc Des Princes:

1 . Marquinhos - out Marquinhos was injured on international duty with Brazil and was ruled-out of action for ten days by his club. He didn't feature during their win over Monaco on Friday night and likely won't play against the Magpies.

2 . Warren Zaire-Emery - out Zaire-Emery has been ruled out until the end of the year with an ankle injury. The 17-year-old was arguably PSG's best player at St James' Park in the reverse fixture.

3 . Presnel Kimpembe - out Kimpembe has been suffering with an achilles injury and is expected to be sidelined until 2024.