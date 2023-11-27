News you can trust since 1849
PSG v Newcastle United injury news: 20 out of crucial Champions League clash - gallery

Newcastle United injury news: Eddie Howe’s side travel to France with a plethora of absences.

By Joe Buck
Published 27th Nov 2023, 12:00 GMT
Updated 27th Nov 2023, 17:14 GMT

Newcastle United face PSG in a crucial Champions League clash at the Parc Des Princes on Tuesday night with the Magpies knowing they must get a positive result to keep their hopes of qualifying for the knockout rounds alive.

Eddie Howe’s side defeated the French champions 4-1 at St James’ Park in the reverse fixture on a very memorable night on Tyneside - but the must-win nature of this game has been made even harder by the growing injury list at the club.

Howe was forced to name three goalkeepers on the bench for Saturday’s win over Chelsea with Champions League regulations meaning he has an even smaller pool of players to pick from this week.

Here, we take a look at the latest injury news from both camps ahead of the Champions League clash at the Parc Des Princes:

Marquinhos was injured on international duty with Brazil and was ruled-out of action for ten days by his club. He didn’t feature during their win over Monaco on Friday night and likely won’t play against the Magpies.

1. Marquinhos - out

Zaire-Emery has been ruled out until the end of the year with an ankle injury. The 17-year-old was arguably PSG’s best player at St James’ Park in the reverse fixture.

2. Warren Zaire-Emery - out

Kimpembe has been suffering with an achilles injury and is expected to be sidelined until 2024.

3. Presnel Kimpembe - out

Mendes has been missing since being injured during pre-season. The 21-year-old hasn’t featured for PSG at all this campaign after suffering a hamstring injury that will likely keep him out of action until next year.

4. Nuno Mendes - out

