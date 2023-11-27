PSG v Newcastle United injury news: 20 out of crucial Champions League clash - gallery
Newcastle United injury news: Eddie Howe’s side travel to France with a plethora of absences.
Newcastle United face PSG in a crucial Champions League clash at the Parc Des Princes on Tuesday night with the Magpies knowing they must get a positive result to keep their hopes of qualifying for the knockout rounds alive.
Eddie Howe’s side defeated the French champions 4-1 at St James’ Park in the reverse fixture on a very memorable night on Tyneside - but the must-win nature of this game has been made even harder by the growing injury list at the club.
Howe was forced to name three goalkeepers on the bench for Saturday’s win over Chelsea with Champions League regulations meaning he has an even smaller pool of players to pick from this week.
Here, we take a look at the latest injury news from both camps ahead of the Champions League clash at the Parc Des Princes: