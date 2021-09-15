Pundit believes Steve Bruce will have this regret at Newcastle United after Manchester United defeat

That’s the view of former Celtic and West Ham United striker Frank McAvennie after the Magpies head coach reacted angrily to some questions following the 4-1 loss on Saturday afternoon.

A question from a local reporter about whether or not the 60-year-old has been on holiday during the international break sparked a strong response.

Bruce said: "Do you think I really have to answer that to you? That's what the fans are asking, are they? We have trained all week, and we were in every day. The preparation was meticulous, let me tell you.

"There is nothing more in preparation (that could have been done). What was I supposed to do? We had six of them away.

"The preparation was fine, absoutely fine, and we’ve been in all week. You could see the game plan was, what we worked to.

"To have to answer questions like that ... is typical to the question I would get off you – and your newspaper, if I’m being brutally honest. That's why they are the way they are, the way you are and your negativity, constantly, and your newspaper."

McAvennie sympathised with Bruce, admitting it was “human nature” after being critcised. However, he also believes Bruce will regret his outburst.

McAvennie told Football Insider: “It’s just human nature to give something back after you get criticised. He was probably raging during the interview but he will have regretted it.

“Bruce is in a really hard position, he’s working with what he’s got. The owner hasn’t backed him and until Ashley goes, nothing will change.

“What’s he playing at? It was bizarre. With those comments but I can understand what he’s saying. He’s clearly very frustrated.

“Whoever comes in after Bruce, it will be the same unless the owner changes.

“Not one team would have gone to Old Trafford and won at the weekend, it was one of those occasions.“

Bruce will next face the press on Thursday morning ahead of Friday’s Premier League clash with Leeds United at St James’s Park.

