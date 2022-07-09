Here is all the latest transfer gossip that has emerged recently surrounding Newcastle United:

Bruno tipped for exit?

Since joining Newcastle, Bruno Guimaraes has been a revelation in midfield and it’s his rise to prominence under Eddie Howe that helped catapult the Magpies to an 11th place finish last term.

Newcastle United's Brazilian midfielder Bruno Guimaraes (Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)

The Brazilian’s efforts in midfield have certainly caught the eye since joining from Lyon in January, with one pundit suggesting that Guimaraes is ‘too good’ for Newcastle and that he could be ‘potentially’ on the move away from Tyneside in the not too distant future:

“I expect Bruno Guimaraes to be even better next season,” Laurens said on the Totally Football Show.

“It could potentially be his last season there because there will be a point where he is far too good for Newcastle anyway”.

Danjuma rejection

Villareal forward Arnaut Danjuma has opted to stay in Spain, despite interest from the Premier League.

Danjuma, who joined Villareal from Bournemouth last summer, was in scintillating form last year, netting 16 goals and four assists in just 34 appearances across the league and Champions League.

This form reportedly alerted the attention of West Ham, Manchester United, Liverpool and Newcastle United with all four sides reportedly showing interest in the Netherlands international.

However, according to GOAL, despite this interest, Danjuma has reportedly decided to stay in Spain, believing another successful campaign with the Yellow Submarine will aid his chances of being selected by Louis van Gaal for the World Cup at the end of the year.

Magpies face midfielder ‘snub’

Sporting CP midfielder Matheus Nunes has reportedly ‘snubbed’ potential moves to Everton and Newcastle United this summer, instead opting to hold-out for a switch to Chelsea instead.

According to Portuguese outlet O Jogo, as picked up by Goodison News, his club are open to offers for the 23-year-old, however, interest from Everton, Newcastle and Wolves has not tempted the midfielder to leave Lisbon.