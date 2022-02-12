Fraser opened his account for the season on Tuesday night as he got on the end of an Allan Saint-Maximin cross to poke the ball into the Gallowgate net.

Described by the man himself as a ‘shank’, the goal capped off another solid performance from the winger who is beginning to forge a good partnership with new recruit and fellow goalscorer on Tuesday night, Kieran Trippier.

One man who has been impressed with Fraser’s recent resurgence is former Leeds United and QPR goalkeeper Paddy Kenny.

Ryan Fraser celebrates scoring his first Newcastle United goal of the season (Photo by LINDSEY PARNABY/AFP via Getty Images)

The 43-year-old told Football Insider that Fraser could become an ‘important’ part of Newcastle’s team, especially if his partnership with Trippier can continue to flourish:

“I like Ryan, he’s a good little player,” Kenny said. “He’s finally got that goal, and I’m sure that’ll give him a massive amount of confidence.

“If he can now find his best form then he can be a really important part of that side. Watching them in these last two games I feel like they’re all starting to come into their own under Eddie Howe.

“Trippier has come in as well, and he can work with Fraser down that right-hand side. He can really bring the best out of others and that’s what he looks to be doing.”

After joining on a free transfer in summer 2020, Fraser’s career on Tyneside started slowly with injury problems hampering his ability to put in consistent performances last campaign.

However, under Eddie Howe, the winger has been able to stay fit and prove why there was so much hype surrounding his signing.

The 27-year-old has since credited the head coach with his and the team’s upturn in form:

“Since the gaffer’s came in, he’s been working one-to-one with me, working with all the team. We’re playing better – better football.

“I don’t want to say anything negative about before. I’ve got myself to blame as well, I wasn’t good enough. I suppose this kind of suits me a little bit better.”

Howe has subsequently challenged Fraser to replicate this form in future games and that could start tomorrow against Aston Villa.

