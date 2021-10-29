Pundit makes transfer admission regarding ‘fantastic’ Tottenham Hotspur star heavily-linked with Newcastle United
Newcastle have been linked with Tottenham Hotspur’s Dele Alli - and John Barnes believes he may have to move to better his career.
Before moving to Spurs in 2015, Alli had been on Newcastle’s radar after impressing at MK Dons.
After impressing under Mauricio Pochettino, Alli has struggled to maintain consistency in the Spurs team - leading to speculation that he may be on his way out of the Tottenham Hotspur stadium.
Once again, Newcastle United have been touted as a potential destination for Alli and John Barnes believes a move could be good for Alli’s career progression.
“It’s a shame Dele’s career has stagnated because he’s such a fabulous player. We all know what he did under Pochettino, and unfortunately it didn’t really work out under Mourinho.
“He has to perform every week and show the right attitude and commitment, regardless of who the manager is. Mourinho questioned those attributes in him but he’s not there anymore and things still haven’t gone Dele’s way.” Barnes told BonusCodeBets.
“He's a fantastic player and Tottenham would have a lot of takers if he decided to leave. When we look at it from the outside, we ask, ‘why is this great player not playing?’ and we start questioning the manager and Dele’s relationship with the club, but we don’t know any of that.
“He’s a fantastic player and he’s got to either knuckle down, show a good attitude and get back into the team or he has to go. But only he can make that decision.”