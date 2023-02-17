News you can trust since 1849
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Qatari bid confirmed for Newcastle United's Premier League rivals

A Qatari consortium led by Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani has confirmed it has submitted a bid to buy Manchester United.

By Miles Starforth
3 minutes ago - 1 min read

The Qataris are the second group, after boyhood fan Sir Jim Ratcliffe, to confirm a bid fort he club ahead of Friday’s soft deadline of 10pm.

Read More
Exclusive: Amanda Staveley on her ambitions for Newcastle United, Steve Bruce's ...
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A statement confirmed: “Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani today confirmed his submission of a bid for 100% of Manchester United Football Club. The bid plans to return the Club to its former glories both on and off the pitch, and – above all – will seek to place the fans at the heart of Manchester United Football Club once more.”

Old Trafford.
Most Popular

A consortium led by financier Amanda Staveley took over Newcastle United in late 2021 in a £305million deal. The Public Investment Fund, Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund, owns 80% of the club.

Newcastle will take on Man United in the Carabao Cup final at Wembley on February 26.

Jim RatcliffePremier LeagueManchester UnitedAmanda Staveley