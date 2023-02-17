Qatari bid confirmed for Newcastle United's Premier League rivals
A Qatari consortium led by Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani has confirmed it has submitted a bid to buy Manchester United.
The Qataris are the second group, after boyhood fan Sir Jim Ratcliffe, to confirm a bid fort he club ahead of Friday’s soft deadline of 10pm.
A statement confirmed: “Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani today confirmed his submission of a bid for 100% of Manchester United Football Club. The bid plans to return the Club to its former glories both on and off the pitch, and – above all – will seek to place the fans at the heart of Manchester United Football Club once more.”
A consortium led by financier Amanda Staveley took over Newcastle United in late 2021 in a £305million deal. The Public Investment Fund, Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund, owns 80% of the club.
Newcastle will take on Man United in the Carabao Cup final at Wembley on February 26.