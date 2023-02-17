The Qataris are the second group, after boyhood fan Sir Jim Ratcliffe , to confirm a bid fort he club ahead of Friday’s soft deadline of 10pm.

A statement confirmed: “Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani today confirmed his submission of a bid for 100% of Manchester United Football Club. The bid plans to return the Club to its former glories both on and off the pitch, and – above all – will seek to place the fans at the heart of Manchester United Football Club once more.”