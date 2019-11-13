This is how much each Newcastle United player is worth - according to Football Manager 2020

The questionable price-tag of each Newcastle United player - according to Football Manager 2020

Football Manager 2020 has weighed in on how much they think each Newcastle United player is worth.

By Jordan Cronin
Wednesday, 13th November 2019, 12:04 pm

Ahead of its November 19 release date, we've been test-driving the new FM 2020, the latest edition in the sports-strategy series, and exploring its different features and information. The term ‘market value’ always creates its fair amount of controversy – and these value below are no different. We’ll leave the debate up to you… Click through the pages to see how much each player is reportedly worth:

1. NANJING, CHINA - JULY 17: Jack Colback (R) of Newcastle United in action with Jonny Otto of Wolverhampton Wanderers during the Premier League Asia Trophy 2019 match between Newcastle United and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Olympic Sports Center Stadium on July 17, 2019 in Nanjing, China. (Photo by Lintao Zhang/Getty Images for Premier League)

Value according to Football Manager: £3.1milllion

Photo: Lintao Zhang

Copyright:

Buy photo

2. Rob Elliot

Value according to Football Manager: £3.8million

Photo: Ian MacNicol

Copyright:

Buy photo

3. Henri Saivet

Value according to Football Manager: £3.8million

Photo: Catherine Ivill

Copyright:

Buy photo

4. Javier Manquillo

Value according to Football Manager: £5.5million

Photo: Mark Runnacles

Copyright:

Buy photo
Page 1 of 7