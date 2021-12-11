Sunday’s opponents will provide a different test to Eddie Howe’s side than the one they overcame on Saturday.

Gone will be the two physical strikers for Newcastle’s defence to cope with, instead, the pacey threats of Jamie Vardy, Patson Daka or Kelechi Iheanacho will all be difficult for Newcastle’s centre-backs to deal with.

So, can Newcastle overcome these worries and leave Leicester with all three-points on Saturday?

Callum Wilson scored a brace against The Foxes last season. Picture: Getty Images

Well, here are three keys to success for Newcastle on Sunday afternoon:

Quick transitions from defence to attack

After securing their first clean-sheet on Saturday, Howe will be hoping that his side can be tight at the back once again this weekend and, as mentioned, a solid defence will be required against the great array of attacking talents Brendan Rodgers has at his disposal.

Newcastle may have to defend in a low-block to ensure that they aren’t giving up too much space in-behind the defence.

Eddie Howe's side are searching for back-to-back victories against Leicester City this weekend (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

If they do set-up like this, then they will also need to ensure that they still pose a threat on the counter.

Last season’s dominant 4-2 victory showed just how scintillating players like Callum Wilson, Joe Willock and Miguel Almiron can be on the break and they will need a repeat performance on Sunday.

They cannot afford to get bogged down defending their own line and by asking regular questions of the Leicester defence, they may be able to come home with an unlikely victory.

Controlling the midfield

Just behind Leicester’s attacking options is a very talented and balanced midfield trio.

Against Aston Villa, James Maddison was the man deployed behind Daka with Wilfried Ndidi and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall sitting behind. Leicester have a wealth of options in this area and will want to control possession and the tempo of the game through this trio - Newcastle cannot let this happen.

Jonjo Shelvey, Joe Willock and Joelinton were the trio selected against Burnley and they will need to be on top form once again if they are to ensure Leicester do not get too much joy in this area on Sunday.

The trio must, when they have the ball, keep hold of it and distribute it well and then out of possession, they must press and close down their opponents and, particularly Maddison, not allow them time on the ball to dictate play.

Exploit set-piece vulnerability

Both of Aston Villa’s goals at the weekend against Leicester came from set-pieces, exploiting a great vulnerability of Brendan Rodgers’s side.

Already this campaign, Leicester have conceded 10 goals from set-pieces and Newcastle must take advantage of this at the weekend.

Nothing fancy has to be done either, simply getting good deliveries into dangerous areas should be enough to worry a clearly nervous back-line and with players like Wilson, Fabian Schar and Jamaal Lascelles all potentially on the end of these deliveries, it could prove to be a fruitful avenue for success on Sunday.

By making the very most of set-pieces, Newcastle may just have enough to make it back-to-back victories this weekend.

