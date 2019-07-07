Rafa Benitez aims to scupper Newcastle United's hopes of signing Salomon Rondon - and lure him to China
Rafa Benitez is preparing a bid to lure Newcastle United target Salomon Rondon to China – according to reports.
The striker enjoyed a stellar spell at St James’s Park under Benitez, and is thought to be in demand this summer after netting 12 times for the Magpies during a season-long loan from West Brom.
Newcastle themselves have not given up hope of securing a permanent deal for the 29-year-old, who has a £16.5million release clause in his contract with the Baggies.
But there is now fresh competition emerging from China, with Benitez keen to reunite with the striker at Dalian Yifang.
The Daily Mail claim that the Spaniard is looking to swoop in and seal a permanent deal for the forward – who Albion are keen to offload this summer.
Premier League side West Ham remain keen too, but Benitez’s strong relationship with the player could prove a swaying factor.