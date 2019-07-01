Rafa Benitez announcement imminent as former Newcastle United boss set for China move
Rafa Benitez is set to be announced as the manager of Dalian Yifang – less than 48 hours after his Newcastle United exit.
The Spaniard, whose United deal ended on Sunday, is expected to be unveiled as the Chinese outfit’s new boss at 7am (2pm local time), according to various reports in the Far East media.
Dalian Yifang are backed by the Wang Jianlin's Wanda Group and parted company with their current coach, Choi Kang-hee, today.
And it is widely expected Benitez will take over in a lucrative deal, worth a reported £12million-per-year, after tax.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
This morning, the former Liverpool and Real Madrid released a statement, thanking Newcastle United’s fans and staff, following the expiration of his three-year contract.
It read: “Thank you for three fantastic, exciting and, at times, challenging years. Your support, your affection and your passion has been unbelievable. I have always felt I belonged – thank you for making me feel at home.”