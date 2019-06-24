Rafa Benitez contract bombshell rocks Newcastle United
Newcastle United will this week start the search for Rafa Benitez’s successor, according to a report.
Benitez is out of contract at St James’s Park on June 30 – and no new talks are planned, according to The Times.
United’s manager met owner Mike Ashley for talks last month and a one-year deal was proposed.
However, Benitez didn’t get the assurances he was seeking over investment and ambition, and the 59-year-old’s stay is all but over with six days of his contract left to run.
Newcastle will now look for a successor “after accepting that Benitez will not extend his three-year stay beyond the end of the season”, according to the report.
That will anger fans, who are desperate for Benitez to stay and build on the work he has done since joining the club.