Rafa Benitez 'expected' Newcastle United return
Rafa Benitez has revealed that he had “expected” to return to Newcastle United.
Benitez – who left St James’s Park two years ago after failing to agree a new contract – had been linked with a return in the event of a proposed £300million takeover being passed by the Premier League.
However, that deal wasn’t approved last summer, and the club now going through an arbitration process.
Benitez succeeded Carlo Ancelotti at Everton last month, and the 61-year-old, speaking about his new job, said: “I was following them (Newcastle) when I was in China (with Dalian Professional). I was in contact with a lot of people, I was expecting maybe something will happen. It didn't happen. That's it.
“I have to concentrate on now, with Everton I could see the vision, as a club they want to be successful. We were talking about the new stadium, so many things that means the club is going in the right direction.”