Rafa Benitez says Mike Ashley is welcome to watch training "whenever he wants".

The Daily Mail today reported that Newcastle United owner Ashley was unhappy that he hadn't been invited to watch a training session.

Ashley visited the training ground to speak to Benitez's predecessors and watching sessions.

United manager Benitez today said: "The owner is the owner. No problem if he wants to come. He can come whever he wants."

Ashley hasn't attended a home game for more than a year.