Rafa Benitez given big boost at Newcastle United

Jamaal Lascelles is pushing to be involved in tomorrow's home game against Cardiff City.

Newcastle United's captain limped out of Tuesday night's FA Cup win over Blackburn Rovers.

Lascelles had replaced the injured Ciaran Clark at the break at Ewood Park, but pulled up clutching his hamstring seconds after coming on.

And there were fears that the injury would keep the defender out for a number of weeks.

However, Lascelles was involved in yesterday's training session at the club's Benton base.

Mohamed Diame and Kenedy also took part in the session and could return against Cardiff.

Diame has been sidelined since the January 2 home game against Manchester United with a thigh problem, but he could also return against Neil Warnock's side.

And Kenedy missed the Blackburn game because of a problem with his nail.

United manager Rafa Benitez said that the winger was unable to put his boot on properly ahead of the third-round replay, which the club won 4-2.

However, Clark, Paul Dummett and Jonjo Shelvey were not involved in training.