Rafa Benitez given injury boost at Newcastle

Rafa Benitez has been given an injury boost ahead of Brighton and Hove Albion's visit to St James's Park.

Newcastle United are 19th in the Premier League ahead of the October 20 home game against Chris Hughton's side.

Defender Paul Dummett has missed the winless club's last two games – the defeats to Manchester United and Leicester City – with a hamstring injury.

The problem forced him out of the Wales squad for tonight's game against Spain.

However, Dummett has returned to training this week ahead of the Brighton game.

The 27-year-old played a full part in today's session at the club's Benton training base.

United manager Rafa Benitez called up a number of young players, including Lewis Cass and Oliver Walters, to take part in the session.