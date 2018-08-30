Rafa Benitez gives his verdict on Yoshinori Muto and Sean Longstaff after Newcastle's cup defeat

Rafa Benitez handed Yoshinori Muto and Sean Longstaff their full debuts at the City Ground.

Benitez made seven changes to his Newcastle United side for last night's second round Carabao Cup tie against Nottingham Forest, who won 3-1.

Summer signing Muto played up front alongside Joselu, while Longstaff, 20, played alongside Ki Sung-yueng.

Defender Jamie Sterry, 22, was also handed his first start in a year.

United manager Benitez believes that Muto, signed from Mainz, needs more time to adjust to the pace of English football.

"Muto needs to learn it is a bit quicker in England," said United manager Benitez.

"He was fine in terms of effort. There are situations where he needs to learn he needs to do things a little faster."

Longstaff impressed on a difficult night for Newcastle's players.

“Longstaff and Sterry did well," said Benitez. "When they are young they overall played well."