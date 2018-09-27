Rafa Benitez has a worrying fitness concern ahead of Newcastle's game against Leicester

Newcastle United's players have been finalising preparations for Saturday's home game against Leicester City.

However, there was no sign of Salomon Rondon in a gallery of training photographs published by the club's official website yesterday.

The striker was forced off against Crystal Palace last weekend with a thigh injury.

Rondon was withdrawn at the break after struggling through the first half and replaced with Joselu.

"He was not feeling well," said United manager Rafa Benitez. "It’s not a precaution, as he couldn’t continue.

“You could see that he was uncomfortable in the first half.”

Joselu – who started the club's last home game against Arsenal – is on standby to deputise if Rondon fails to prove his fitness.

Winless Newcastle are 18th in the premier League table, while Leicester are ninth.