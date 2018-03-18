Rafa Benitez has goalkeeping concerns at Newcastle ahead of the Huddersfield game

Karl Darlow has been added to Newcastle United’s injured list.

The goalkeeper sat out yesterday’s 1-1 draw with Royal Antwerp in Spain with a shoulder problem.

Karl Darlow

Rafa Benitez, already without Rob Elliot, fielded Nathan Harker in goal for the last 45 minutes.

Benitez must now hope that Martin Dubravka returns unscathed from Slovakia’s two-game trip to Thailand ahead of the March 31 home game against Huddersfield Town.

Asked if Darlow would be available, Benitez said: “We think so. He has a little discomfort in his shoulder.

“We have to be careful with him. That’s it.”

Meanwhile, Harker and winger Victor Fernandez, called up from the club’s Under-23 squad, came on for the last period.

Antwerp scored seconds after Harker’s introduction, though the 19-year-old was not at fault.

Benitez said: “I think they were fine.

“Nathan was unlucky, because the first shot was a goal. It was quite difficult, bottom corner.

“After, he was fine (with his) distribution and good positions. I think it was a great experience for him.”

Fenandez, 19, combined well with DeAndre Yedlin on the right.

“We were attacking his side and he was involved all the time,” said Benitez. “It was positive also for him.”