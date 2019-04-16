Rafa Benitez issues fresh update on Newcastle United contract talks

Rafa Benitez has offered a fresh update on talks over a new contract at Newcastle United.

The Spaniard’s current deal is set to expire this summer, and discussions are ongoing over a potential extension.

With the Magpies now all but safe from relegation from the Premier League, talks are set to intensify.

And Benitez has offered an update on where discussions are at with the club’s heirachy.

Speaking to Radio Marca in his homeland, the Newcastle manager confirmed that he is still awaits answers to the questions he posed to the club - and that certain ‘conditions’ must be met if he is to stay at St James’s Park.

The ex-Liverpool manager has previously been keen to see investment in the club’s academy, training facilities and first team squad and is keen to have some guarantees before he commits his future.

However, Benitez is keen to remain at the club - admitting he is ‘content’ on Tyneside.

“I am in contact with the club and I am waiting for answers to questions I have proposed to continue,” he said.

“My family is in England, here I am content but a series of conditions have to be met.

“To stay, we need to sit down, talk well about the economic possibilities of the club and what direction we’re going in.

“We have to mix experience and youth, that is the balance we have to achieve.

“English teams have a lot of economic potential and attract the best players.

“That’s good for big Premier League teams but it’s a drawback for teams like ours.”