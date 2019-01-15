Rafa Benitez makes decision on Yohan Cabaye as he focuses on three positions at Newcastle United

Yohan Cabaye is available on a free transfer – but he's not a target for Newcastle United.

The midfielder has left Al Nasr just six months after joining the United Arab Emirates club following his release from Crystal Palace.

And some United fans have called on Rafa Benitez to re-sign Cabaye.

Benitez only has two fit central midfielders – Isaac Hayden and Sean Longstaff – for tonight's FA Cup replay against Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park.

Mohamed Diame and Jonjo Shelvey are sidelined by injuries, while Ki Sung-yueng is away with South Korea for the Asian Cup.

Cabaye was an influential figure at Newcastle during his two and a half years at the club.

The 32-year-old was part of the team which finished fifth and qualified for the Europa League in 2011-12.

However, United manager Benitez is focused on strengthening elsewhere, despite his shortage of midfielders.

Benitez wants to sign a No 10, a winger and a left-back in this month's transfer window.