Rafa Benitez off the mark with new club Dalian Yifang after leaving Newcastle United
Rafa Benitez has got off to a winning start at Dalian Yifang.
By The Newsroom
Monday, 08 July, 2019, 06:30
Benitez took over the Chinese Super League club after leaving Newcastle United when his contract expired on June 30.
And the 59-year-old’s new side beat Henan Jianye 3-1 at home yesterday.
“My job is to slowly instil ideas into the players,” said Benitez.
Meanwhile, Benitez has been linked with a move for West Bromwich Albion striker Salomon Rondon, who spent last season on loan at St James’s Park.