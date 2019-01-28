Rafa Benitez on Newcastle United's transfer business: 'I don't do the deals'

Rafa Benitez maintained his vow of silence on the transfer window ahead of this week's deadline.

Bentiez again refused to discuss Newcastle United's transfer business ahead of tomorrow night's home game against Manchester CIty.

United''s manager wants to sign a No 10, a winger and a left-back before Thursday night's deadline.

Asked for a transfer update, Benitez sadi: "I will not talk about the transfer window or talk about players."

A proposed loan deal for Lazio Jordan Lukaku broke down late last week over issues with the left-back's medical.

Asked how difficult the this week would be off the pitch, Benitez said: "I don't know, because I don't do the deals."

Benitez was then asked if the club was still active in the transfer window. Benitez replied: "Yes."