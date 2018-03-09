Rafa Benitez outlines his plans for Newcastle's training camp in Spain

Rafa Benitez will take his Newcastle United players to Spain – but he's not interested in the sun.

The club has a 21-day break in its fixture list after tomorrow afternoon's home game against Southampton.

Rafa Benitez

Newcastle's unwelcome break is down to Tottenham Hotspur's progress in the FA Cup and two rounds of international games.

United return to action on March 31 when relegation rivals Huddersfield Town visit St James's Park.

Benitez has arranged a short training camp in Spain which will include a behind-closed-doors friendly against an as yet unconfirmed team.

One potential opponent is Royal Antwerp, who faced Newcastle in the UEFA Cup in 1994.

"I'm not keen to go to Spain for the sun, but 21 days is too many without a game," said manager Benitez.

"We needed to do something, so we'll go for four days to Spain. Not too long, no parties, but we will train and have a competitive game and then come back.

"The idea is to go next weekend, try to play a game, and then come back."