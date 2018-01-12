Rafa Benitez outlines his stance on the transfer window amid stand-off at Newcastle

Rafa Benitez says he’s made it “clear” to Newcastle United owner Mike Ashley what he needs in the transfer window.

Benitez says he’s still waiting to find out his budget for this month’s window – 12 days after it opened.

United’s manager wants to strengthen a number of positions to stave off the threat of relegation from the Premier League.

Newcastle are 13th in the division ahead of this afternoon’s home game against basement club Swansea City.

Benitez spoke to Ashley – who returned from a holiday in the USA this week – last month.

And the 57-year-old gave the billionaire his ideas for the window.

“We have to think we will do something before January 31,” said Benitez.

“I’ve made it clear we need some help. We need to strengthen certain positions.

“We still have some weeks to go and have to keep working and try to do our best.”

Benitez had hoped to sign a player this week.

Newcastle have been in discussions with Chelsea about a loan deal for winger Kenedy.

However, Antonio Conte is not yet ready to let the 21-year-old, also wanted by a number of other clubs, leave Stamford Bridge

Asked if the club was any closer to a breakthrough, Benitez said: “I thought that we could sign a player this week, but we couldn’t do it. So more or less the same.”

Benitez was left frustrated after the club failed to sign a player last January.

Asked if there was a chance of history repeating itself, Benitez said: “I hope not, because we’re working on a list of players and we have some names.

“My belief is that we will do what we have to do.

“We have to work with the names that we have and we have to try and do our best in the conditions we are working in.”

Meanwhile, Benitez has ruled out selling midfielder Jonjo Shelvey to West Ham United.

“We’re not thinking about selling anyone who’s playing, because we need players,” said Benitez.