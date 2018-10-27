Rafa Benitez reacts to Elias Sorensen’s emergence at Newcastle

Rafa Benitez says he’s closely watching the progress of Elias Sorensen – but the striker isn’t yet ready for a first team call-up at Newcastle United.

Sorensen has hit form for the club’s Under-23s this season.

And there have been calls from some fans for the 19-year-old to be given a chance at first-team level.

However, Benitez will let Sorensen develop further before considering involving him at senior level.

United manager Benitez said: “I was watching him.

“We know him and I know he’s doing really well. I was talking with Ben (Dawson, United’s Under-23 coach).

“We’re monitoring players. We’re watching them, so we keep an eye on them for sure, and that’s it.”

Meanwhile, Arsenal are considering a January move for Newcastle goalkeeper Freddie Woodman, who was left frustrated at the club stopped him leaving on loan in the summer.

United kept Woodman on Tyneside after he refused to sign a one-year contract extension. The 21-year-old has two years left on his contract at St James’s Park.

Benitez said: “I was talking with Lee (Charnley, Newcastle’s managing director) about different players, so we know more or less the majority of them. Now it’s just to make decisions when the time is right.

“We agree that he has to play, but, at the same time, he has to have a future with the club.”