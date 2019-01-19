Rafa Benitez reacts to Fabian Schar's match-winning performance for Newcastle United

Rafa Benitez hailed Fabian Schar for his goal-scoring exploits for Newcastle United.

The defender scored twice in this afternoon's 3-0 win over Cardiff City at St James's Park.

Ayoze Perez also found the net in the win, which followed an FA Cup victory over Blackburn Rovers and lifted the club out of the Premier League's relegation zone.

"The team was playing with confidence, energy and intensity," said United manager Benitez. "It has been a good week, and hopefully we can carry on.

"We have to stick together to the end."

Schar opened the scoring in the 24th minute with a superb goal after running almost half the length of the pitch.

And the 27-year-old got the final touch after Jamaal Lascelles flicked on a second-half corner from Matt Ritchie.

Benitez said: "He did well. He has quality on the ball. He has good passing and is good going forward.

"He has a lot of confidence in himself. He knows his ability. When he doesn't play, he's not happy. He want to show his quality."

Meanwhile, Benitez again refused to talk about the transfer window.

"I'm not talking about the transfer window or the takeover," said United's manager. "I cannot control those things."