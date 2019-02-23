Rafa Benitez reacts to Miguel Almiron's stunning first Newcastle United start

Rafa Benitez has reacted to Miguel Almiron's stunning full debut for Newcastle United.

Almiron impressed in this afternoon's 2-0 win over Huddersfield Town.

Salomon Rondon and Ayoze Perez were on target for Rafa Benitez's side at St James's Park, where Almiron was handed his first start.

The result lifted the club up to 14th place in the Premier League.

Almiron, signed from Atlanta United last month in a club-record deal which could cost Newcastle up to £21million, struck the post in the first half.

And the 24-year-old was given a standing ovation when he left the field.

United manager Benitez said: "He did well. He's a different kind of option. He has been really positive, and it was a pity for him that he didn’t score.

"The crowd could see he was a player with energy and dynamic. If he continues to play at this level, they will enjoy his football. We know what he can do.

"He’s very dynamic, and he has good movement behind the defenders and between the lines.

"It’s now important to settle down in the Premier League and understand the mentality of the Premier League. If he can stay at the same level and score a goal, it will be better.

"Defenders will know him a bit better now, so he will have to cope with that. But he was working hard, and I think he will be able to."