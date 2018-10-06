Rafa Benitez reacts to Newcastle's agonising defeat to Man United

Rafa Benitez refused to "complain" about his Newcastle United players after their late capitulation at Old Trafford.

Manchester United came from two goals down to win 3-2 tonight.

Alexis Sanchez scored a 90th-minute winner for Jose Mourinho's side, who were 2-0 down in the 10th minute.

Newcastle held on to their two-goal advantage until the 70th minute, when substitute Juan Mata sparked a comeback with a stunning free-kick.

“Today is not the day to complain about the players," said Benitez. "They did great. It’s just something we need to learn for the future.

"The team was in control of the game for a while, but perhaps we had to manage the situation a little bit better if we can.

"Today, you have to give credit to Man United. It was the players they had on the pitch and the pace, the size, the ability, the power, everything.

"It was very difficult to stop them playing. We did it, and we played very well for a while.

"We cannot complain about the players – we just have to learn for the future and carry on with the same team spirit and way to play."

Newcastle are 19th in the Premier League table with two points from eight games.