Rafa Benitez reacts to Newcastle United draw at Everton and addresses Miguel Almiron transfer talk

Miguel Almiron's January transfer from Atlanta to Newcastle United is a done deal, according to sources in the USA.

Rafa Benitez was reluctant to talk about specific targets when asked about his January plans after the Magpies' 1-1 draw at Everton this evening.

A report from the MLS claims United will sign Almiron in the winter window and speculates it could be a loan deal with view to buying the player for £15million at the end of the season.

The Gazette understands Almiron is top of Benitez's wanted list in January, with the Spaniard desperate to add a creative edge to his side in the final third and provide competition for Ayoze Perez, whose form has dipped of late.

When asked about the Paraguayan international, Benitez said: "If I don’t know means I don’t think so. We don’t talk about players. Now is the time to enjoy the performance of this group."

On his side's performance, Benitez was full of praise for his players.

The manager was delighted to have come away from Goodison Park with a share of the spoils.

He said: "I have to credit to my players because the application, the way they were doing everything, was fantastic.

"We played against a very good team.

"The first minute, the counter attacks, we had half chances and we score a great goal. After we were defending, we give them too many chances from corner and free kicks and they score. The second half, we have more control. They were trying different things.

"They were winning four games in a row at home so to get a point in this stadium in the way things are going for us was a credit to us."

Benitez continued: "We needed to work hard in defence because we knew they would have the ball. They have top class players so to defend well for 95 minutes was not easy. A pity for us we have the chances and could win at the end.

"For us it is everything. People don’t realise, when you see the players coming from the bench with experience in World Cup, Euros, Champions League, so our players are doing a great great job."