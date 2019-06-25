Rafa Benitez ready to make his next move after Newcastle United exit
Rafa Benitez is set for talks with Chinese Super League club Dalian Yifang.
Newcastle United yesterday confirmed that Benitez will leave the club on June 30, when his contract expires.
A statement was released after talks over a new deal broke down between Benitez and the club’s hierarchy because of owner Mike Ashley’s unwillingness to give him a more competitive transfer budget – and more autonomy in the market.
Benitez will now discuss a £12million-a-year contract with Dalian, though he will also have other offers to consider in the coming days. The 59-year-old – who guided United to 13th and 10th-placed finishes after winning promotion back to the Premier League – has, up to now, been reluctant to uproot his family from their Merseyside home.
Newcastle are heading to China in pre-season.