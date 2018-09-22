Rafa Benitez recalls Jonjo Shelvey, Salomon Rondon and Kenedy to Newcastle's starting XI

Jonjo Shelvey has been recalled to Newcastle United's starting XI – after a month on the sidelines.

Rafa Benitez's side take on Crystal Palace this afternoon looking for their first Premier League win of the season (3pm kick-off).

Shelvey has been sidelined with a thigh problem since last month's goalless draw against Cardiff City.

The midfielder, an unused substitute against Arsenal last weekend, returns to the team along with Salomon Rondon and Kenedy.

Captain Jamaal Lascelles also starts after recovering from an ankle problem.

NEWCASTLE UNITED: Dubravka; Yedlin, Lascelles, Fernandez, Dummett; Diame, Shelvey; Ritchie, Perez, Kenedy; Rondon. Subs: Darlow, Manquillo, Clark, Ki, Atsu, Muto, Joselu.